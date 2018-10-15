3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Take a closer look at Dylan Hughart's concrete patio, and you'll understand why he's upset.
“Well, this is horribly-done concrete," Hughart told 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper as they walked into Hughart’s backyard.
"When you come home after it (concrete) was laid, what did you think?" Harper asked.
“I was shocked," Hughart replied.
[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]
Shocked because Hughart is stuck with an unsightly backyard concrete slab that is not only hard to look at but it's hard to walk on.
It's certainly not what this homeowner envisioned when he hired a guy named David Crumpton for the job.
“When he comes out and you meet him, what's he like?" Harper asked.
“Well, he seemed like a good guy. He seemed like he knew what he was talking about," Hughart replied.
Hughart found Crumpton on the internet and hired him for the $4,000 project that included laying the concrete pad and then building a small, covered patio on top.
To get the job started, Hughart says he had to hand over half of the total cost up front.
“The price was $4,000 total," Hughart told 3 On Your Side. “So, $2,000 up front and then $2,000 when the job was done.
For $2,000, Hughart says Crumpton dropped off some wood to eventually start the covered patio. And then, he began laying that concrete slab.
But Hughart says he wasn't expecting the pad to turn out as shoddy as it did.
And, apparently neither did Crumpton because once the concrete pad dried, he never came back.
Don't forget, Crumpton was paid $2,000.
"I call him so many times. I’ve texted him. He's really good at ignoring phone calls," Hughart says of Crumpton.
3 On Your Side got involved and we went to an East Valley address where we thought we would find Crumpton.
Instead, after knocking on the front door, his mom answered.
"Hi, I’m Gary Harper with Channel 3. I'm with 3 On Your Side," Harper said.
"Oh, hi Gary,” she replied.
She went on to say, "I enjoy your show."
We told the woman about her son’s shoddy workmanship with the concrete slab and how he abandoned the job after being paid $2,000.
After that visit, Crumpton called 3 On Your Side back the very same day. Crumpton acknowledged that Hughart’s concrete slab that he laid four months earlier turned out horrible.
He told us that because he had already purchased and dropped off this wood for the covered patio, he would agree to return half of the $2,000.
Well, that was two weeks ago but Crumpton has returned a measly $300. That's it.
As a result, a complaint has been filed with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors.
3 On Your Side will let you know what happens in a follow-up news report soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.