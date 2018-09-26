In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Linh Vu explained how she had great ideas to remodel one of her bathrooms and wound up hiring a fake contractor by the name of Josh Cavanaugh.
To get the job started, she says Cavanaugh asked for and received a check for $1,000.
"He showed up very quick (sic) and he got the check and cashed it the very same day,” Vu told 3 On Your Side. “It was like two hours after he got the check.”
But Vu says when Cavanaugh demanded even more money before even starting the job, she said "no" and asked for her $1,000 to be returned.
She says his demand for money annoyed and concerned her. But instead giving her money back, she says Cavanaugh kept the cash and disappeared.
That's when 3 On Your Side contacted Cavanaugh, who promised to mail a check to Linh.
“The check is in the mail as they say and we'll see if they get the $500. How's that?" Harper asked Cavanaugh when the two spoke over the phone.
“They'll definitely get the money,” Cavanaugh replied. “I'm not going to steal from anybody. You know, I'm a hard working person. I don't steal from people. I don't take advantage of people,” he said.
Well, here's the update. Vu tells 3 On Your Side she never did get her money back from Josh Cavanaugh as he promised.
And, and some viewers say they're not surprised.
"I was thinking 'Oh, my God. Somebody else has been damaged by him,'” Linda Baxley told 3 On Your Side when she saw the first news report.
Baxley contacted 3 On Your Side saying she was also taken advantage of by Cavanaugh and his shoddy workmanship.
"At first, I liked him a lot," Baxley said, trying to explain why she even hired Cavanaugh to begin with.
As a result, Baxley says she felt comfortable giving the fake contractor $9,500 up front to start $17,000 in remodeling jobs for her bathroom and office. And, although the two rooms look great now, she says that's only because she had to hire a licensed contractor to fix and finish the two projects that Cavanaugh abandoned before disappearing.
"Did you eventually call him and say, 'Hey, where are you at?'" Harper asked Baxley.
"Yeah, I've left him numerous messages and numerous texts. But, he would not get back with me and he would not speak to me," she said.
And, to make matters worse, Baxley says looking back at all the checks she gave Cavanaugh, she says it totals around $25,000.
"You paid a handsome sum, didn’t you?” Harper asked her.
"I did," she replied.
"Did you get your money's worth?" Harper asked. "No, absolutely not."
Complaints against Cavanaugh have been filed with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors as well as with law enforcement agencies.
When there’s an update, 3 On Your Side will let you know.
