PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A 19-year-old Tolleson woman is facing more than a dozen felony charges, including one of first-degree murder, in connection with a 2017 home invasion, and police say it was her Facebook messages that linked her to the crime.
Police arrested Cynthia Marie Loher on Monday, May 6, 2019, more than two years after the Phoenix home invasion that left one man dead and put her and two others in the hospital. Loher was 17 at the time.
[RAW VIDEO: Cynthia Loher's initial court appearance]
It happened early the morning of Sunday, January 29, 2017.
According to court documents, four armed men broke into an Phoenix apartment and demanded that a safe be opened and order the people there to give up their jewelry.
There was a shootout. One man was killed and two women were injured. Loher later showed up a west Valley hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. She initially told police she was walking through the complex, but detectives eventually determined that had been inside the apartment.
The day after the shooting, police arrested a juvenile who was already on electronic monitoring. His monitoring device placed him at the crime, according to court documents. He told police that he and three other men planned the armed robbery with the help of two women who in the apartment.
As investigators pieced together events preceding the shooting, they learned that Loher and another woman were messaging back and forth with the suspects, helping them plan the crime.
Police say after the shooting, Loher posted a Facebook status, “Got shot last night, in the hospital life done, HMU if y’ll need my info before I get locked up.” They said she also sent several people a news article about the home invasion.
Loher is now facing one count each of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary, as well as five counts of kidnapping and six counts of armed robbery.
Loher made her initial court appearance early Tuesday morning. Commissioner Harriet M. Bernick upheld a $1 million cash-only bond set for her by another judicial officer.
"Based upon the charges and the facts listing in the Form IV, I do believe you are a danger to the community," Bernick said.
Standing with her arms tucked inside her shirt, Loher was quiet during the short proceeding.
The commissioner also addressed a grand jury warrant that had been issued for Loher for alleged car theft and drug possession.
Loher is due back in court for an arraignment hearing on the charges related to the home invasion on May 14.
Lovely. Parents must be so proud of their little girl. Lose the key...
