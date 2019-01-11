MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Pinal County detention officer has been arrested, accused of having sex with a 15-year-old boy.
The detention officer, 48-year-old Robert Bruce Hunter, has been placed on administrative leave and faces a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Mesa PD confirmed they received a tip from Facebook that a man was communicating with a boy and that they had met for sexual contact in the past, and were planning to meet again for sexual contact.
When Hunter met up with the victim and learned he was 15 years old, he told the victim that he was “cute anyway” and they engaged in sexual contact, according to court paperwork
Mesa police are investigating the case, and more charges could be filed.
Hunter has been with the department since April of 2009.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released the following statement via Facebook Friday afternoon:
"It is important for Sheriff Lamb and PCSO that you hear this from us first:
A Pinal County Sheriff's Office detention officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested by the Mesa Police Department for sexual misconduct with a 15-year-old this morning. Mesa Police is conducting a criminal investigation and there could be more charges filed.
This detention officer has been with the department since April of 2009. We take these allegations extremely seriously and we are working with the Mesa Police Department as well as conducting our own internal affairs investigation."
