CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The FAA says a skydiving instructor was killed during a tandem jump near Casa Grande on Friday.
A female student was also injured the in the accident. She was taken to the hospital but her condition is not known.
According to Ian Gregor, communications manager for the FAA Pacific Division, an FAA safety inspector was sent to the accident site Friday afternoon to investigate what happened.
"The FAA's skydiving accident investigations typically focus on whether the instructor was properly certificated and whether the parachutes were properly packed by the appropriate person," Gregor said in a statement.
The identity of the male instructor has not been released.
The jump aircraft was a Cessna 182H, tail number N2379X.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.