TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State University junior wide receiver/punt returner N’Keal Harry was named the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week, according to an announcement by the conference office on Monday.
Harry returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter of ASU's 38-35 win at USC on Saturday, snapping the Trojans' 19-game home winning streak.
Harry's touchdown ended a run of 21 straight points by the Trojans and put ASU back in front 31-28 (ASU led the remainder of the game). Harry's return was the third-longest in Sun Devil history and the longest since Morris Owens' school-record 95-yard return in 1972.
Harry’s performance Saturday also included a one-handed catch that caught the attention of every college football fan in the country.
Thanks in part to an ABC/ESPN audience an afternoon kick-off in Los Angeles, fans and viewers coast to coast were treated to the skills of ASU’s stand-out wide receiver -- a fact that was not lost on head coach Herm Edwards during his Monday press briefing in Tempe.
“As long as we keep playing on ESPN, everybody’s going to know who he is,” said a laughing Edwards who may have been taking a slight dig at Pac-12 Network. “Maybe the East Coast people don’t know but I think anybody who watches college football knows how good he is. He had a big day and he needed to have a big day.”
Harry accounted for 203 all-purpose yards in the game as he also caught four passes for 95 yards and carried the ball twice for five yards. Harry was responsible for ASU's first touchdown of the game when he scored on a 44-yard reception from quarterback Manny Wilkins.
This is Harry's first Pac-12 weekly award and the third of the season for ASU.
On Sept. 10 ASU placekicker Brandon Ruiz was named Special Teams Player of the Week and on Oct. 1 runningback Eno Benjamin was named Offensive Player of the Week.
The win Saturday kept the Sun Devils in the mix in the race for a Pac-12 South championship but the immediate focus is now on Utah. The 16th ranked Utes are 6-2 and visit Sun Devil Stadium Saturday for a 1 p.m. kick-off.
“They’re very well-coached,” said Edwards. “They’re a big, physical football team. They remind me a lot of Stanford and Michigan St. They have a senior-laden defense with a lot of experience. They don’t give up a lot of points. Coach [Kyle] Whittingham has done a fantastic job with this football team.”
Edwards and his program received more good news Monday when 4-star wide receiver Chad Johnson verbally committed to ASU. Johnson is one of the top prospects in the class of 2020 and the son of former NFL star Chad Johnson.
Edwards on Monday credited a win at USC for moving the recruiting meter when it comes to Sun Devil football.
“Anytime you can beat USC there, it helps your program,” said Edwards. “Because let’s not kid ourselves, college football is about one thing – recruiting. Both teams recruit the same guys – we’re all going after the good players. When you beat USC in Los Angeles like that, it’s going to help you – no doubt about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.