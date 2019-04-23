PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The popular HGTV show Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is on the hunt for people in Phoenix who deserve a new place to live.
The television series is searching for people who have uplifting, inspirational stories that must be told.
Families who continue to give back to their communities despite the challenges they face, don’t have the resources to fix their home issues or have stories of perseverance are all ideal candidates for the show.
The family who is chosen will be gifted a week-long vacation while a crew remodels their home.
To apply to be on the show or nominate a deserving family, apply online.
