PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Summer in Phoenix can be brutal, but should we be concerned our extreme heat will become a bigger concern down the road? Climate experts say yes, that there will come a day when Phoenix will actually be unlivable due to the weather.
Even though temperatures are gorgeous out right now, the inevitable 100 plus degree days are in the not too distant future. And it seems that every year, the hot days are sticking around a lot longer.
"There will come a day when the temperature won't fall below 100 degrees at night time in Phoenix," said Dr. Andrew Ross, professor of Urban Studies at NYU. Ross is calling Phoenix the bullseye of global warming.
"It's heating up and drying out faster than anywhere else in the hemisphere," says Ross. He said our environmental issues couldn't all be blamed on where we sit geographically; our infrastructure also plays a role.
"If your economy is driven by real estate growth, especially low-density growth of single-family homes in the desert, then that's not a recipe for low carbon footprint," says Ross. He sees a future where electricity use will surge, as air conditioners run on full force, straining local grids to the point of blackouts.
"Arizona still only generates twice as much solar power as New Jersey, a place not really know for sunny climates," said Ross.
Last summer, Phoenix didn't just break the record for the most 100-degree days in a year, but also the most 110 and 115 degree days.
"I know there are climate change deniers in Arizona; some are your elected officials, that's part of the problem," said Ross.
"It's going to get hotter, drier; it's not going to snow. There's a lot of smart people from Arizona State University, University of Arizona, Salt River Project, and government officials trying to figure out ways to mitigate this," said Arizona's Family Meteorologist Royal Norman.
Norman has been monitoring climate change in our region for decades.
"The blessing for us just last week, when we had that huge snowstorm, for Phoenix that means we get this year, but also next year for sure, where we've got enough water. That's one thing we don't have to worry about, but we still have the heat," says Norman.