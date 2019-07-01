PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The warning signs are there, but they don't always stop Valley hikers from pushing their bodies to the limit in the extreme heat.
"Yes, it's crazy," said Adriana Schlossmacher-Smith, who is visiting from Minnesota.
A number of inexperienced hikers were spotted going up Camelback Mountain Monday, in the middle of the day, with a small amount of water, or no water at all.
A rescue helicopter was called out to help a 50-year-old man, who got dehydrated and couldn't make it down.
"At the top of the upper hand rails, that was it," said Phoenix Fire Cpt. Bob Cogil. "He had to stop, was unable to stand, and just over-exerted himself too much."
Michelle and Kevin Chesser are visiting from Kentucky and saw the rescue.
They learned their lesson a few days ago, when they were out hiking in the heat.
"We're thankful that wasn't us," said Michelle. "That could have been us on Thursday. We came prepared today and took precautions."
Jack and Kim Smith insist they know how dangerous hiking in the extreme heat can be, but make sure to drink lots of water and don't stay out for to long.
"You have got to be smart," said Jack Smith. "Pack lots of water and when there is a little shade, you need to take advantage of it."
