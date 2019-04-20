COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (3TV/CBS5/AP) -- A Sri Lanka security official says 6 near-simultaneous blasts hit 3 churches and 3 hotels frequented by tourists.
The official says the explosions have caused multiple fatalities among worshipers and hotel guests.
At 10:30 p.m. Arizona time, the Associated Press was reporting that 30 people had died and 283 others were wounded.
National Hospital spokesman Dr. Samindi Samarakoon says the nearly 300 wounded have been admitted to the capital Colombo's main hospital.
The Sri Lanka security official says they suspect the blasts were carried out by suicide bombers.
One blast ripped through St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo.
Alex Agileson, who was in the vicinity, says buildings in the surrounding area shook with the blast.
He says a number of injured were carried in ambulances.
Another explosion was reported at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, a Catholic majority town north of Colombo.
The church has appealed for help on its Facebook page, stating "A bomb attack to our church, please come and help if your family members are there."
The Facebook page also showed photos of the aftermath.
Sri Lankan security officials say they are checking for details.
Police immediately rushed to both areas and sealed off the churches.
