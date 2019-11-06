PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The case involving the massacre of nine family members from a Mormon community on the Mexican side of the border with the United States presents some unique challenges for investigators. They were murdered in Mexico's jurisdiction.
FBI Director Christopher Wray said the role the FBI plays will depend on the willingness of Mexican authorities. They must invite the U.S. to partake in the investigation since it happened on their soil.
"They were U.S. and Mexican citizens, No. 1," said attorney James Arrowood, who is on the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations. "They were women and children, No. 2."
He said any issue with Mexico is acute on the state level - especially when it involves U.S. citizens.
"This was not deep in Mexico," Arrowood said. "This was essentially what would be a border area."
But Mexico is a sovereign country.
"How do you tell a neighbor how to live their life?" Arrowood gave as an example of a layer that adds to the complexity of this investigation.
"The difficulty primarily is because of the corruption," said Phil Jordan, a former DEA Special Agent in Charge and former director of the El Paso Intelligence Center.
"You have a president over there that has given into the cartels by releasing the Chapo bothers," Jordan said. He is referring to an incident last month, when federal authorities arrested El Chapo's son, only to release him after the Sinoala cartel held soldiers hostage.
"He has to invite our assistance. Otherwise, we're spinning our wheels," Jordan said.
We asked Jordan - if Mexico does not accept help from the U.S., will this brutal murder ever be solved?
"No," he said. "They might sacrifice a couple of people here and there, the way they have done in the past."