SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Rideshare is the way of the world these days.
“Not many cabs around Scottsdale, Arizona. You usually just, you don’t really see them anymore,” said Raymond Reed.
Reed works for a valet company in Old Town Scottsdale and said the town is simply flooded with Uber and Lyft drivers.
“Uber overpopulates this whole area. Every night people will just be coming in and out on Uber or Lyft. People don’t even valet really. It actually affects valet companies now because people are Ubering there,” Reed said.
But what people may not realize is these private companies are making no profits.
Lyft just filed to become public for billions of dollars, and Uber expected to do the same. But, that means everyone can see everything.
“So now everyone is going to know how much money they’re making or in their case, losing,” said financial analyst Scott Roelofs.
Roelofs said right now, the companies drive their prices down to push out any other competitors.
“But, that game has to end. You can’t attract owners, you can’t attract investors,” said Roelofs.
So by going public, the companies will need to make money, which Roelofs said in turn, likely means higher cost of rides for those who use the app.
“That’s going to be the driving factor, is that they will raise prices to whatever they can as long as they keep the riders,” said Roelofs.
But will they keep the riders? Some said it’s just too convenient not to use, and they’ll deal with it.
“I’ll still probably use it, but maybe not quite as much,” said Mary Turner, who lives in Scottsdale herself.
“If it’s a few dollars more I’ll probably still use it,” said Nicole Wurster, visiting from out of town.
But others said why pay more if they aren’t getting anything more?
“If the service stays the same, and rates go up, then there wouldn’t be any value for me,” said avid Uber user Borris Ayala. “If it gets really expensive then I may have to consider some other choices.”
Roelofs said likely what will happen is the companies will raise prices for a while with the hope and goal of bringing them back down, but he said there’s no telling exactly what will happen.
