PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The family at the center of the massacre in Mexico has ties to the LeBaron family. However, an expert says that does not necessarily mean they are directly connected to the "LeBaron Order," which is affiliated with several churches.
[WATCH: Religious expert reveals details about American family murdered in Mexico]
"Even though you have the last name 'LeBaron,' that doesn't necessarily imply a religious affiliation," said Dr. Cristina Rosetti, who studies Mormon Fundamentalism. "And so, it's easy to kind of connect this to historic LeBaron things that have happened in Mexico, but we don't know. And from what we do know, La Mora is predominantly independent fundamentalists."
[RELATED: Suspect arrested as 2 theories emerge in Mexico ambush that killed 9 Americans]
The three women and six children who were killed in Mexico were on their way to a wedding at the LeBaron Ranch in Chihuahua. They are all dual citizens and live in La Mora, a village in Sonora.
[More details about Mormon offshoot community of La Mora]
"In the 1880s, the Latter-day Saints church purchased land in Mexico with the intention of sending people down to Mexico to continue to live polygamy, or plural marriage," explained Dr. Rosetti. "A lot of families continued to move down to Mexico in order to live plural marriage and practice their religion. One of these families was, of course, the LeBaron family."
[RELATED: 13-year-old boy walked for 6 hours to get help after Mormon families attack]
A relative of the family involved in the massacre confirmed to Arizona's Family that some of the older couples do still practice polygamy. Dr. Rosetti said this family, and several others, consider themselves "independent Mormon fundamentalists."
[RELATED: US family killed in Mexico used road they had traveled frequently]
"Independent fundamentalists are Mormons who are fundamentalists who do not affiliate with a church. They do not affiliate with a group. They are not a sect. They don't have a leader. They are just families who believe in the fundamentals of Mormonism, who live plural marriage. But they are not affiliated with a religion," said Dr. Rosetti.
[RELATED: Women gunned down near border recalled as good and kind]
However, this is not the first time a LeBaron family member was attacked by the cartel. In 2009, Benjamin LeBaron, who is related to those who were killed, was beaten and shot by the cartel.
Dr. Rosetti noted that regardless of family history or beliefs, what happened in Mexico was a tragedy. A motive for the murders is not yet known.