NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing experienced hiker north of Phoenix.
Friends dropped off 48-year-old Douglas Horton on Sunday night around midnight 3 miles east of Interstate 17 on Table Mesa Road. They planned to pick him up on Wednesday around 3 p.m. at the same spot but he never showed.
MCSO says Horton usually checks in every night by going to the highest point and using his cellphone, but his friends didn't hear from him. He didn't have a set route or a hiking plan but told his friends he would explore between a mountain ridge directly north of where he was dropped off, MCSO said.
Horton had enough food for a week and four bottles of water. Friends say he's an avid hiker and survivalist who has experience crossing state lines from Arizona to New Mexico in the wilderness.
Horton is a white man, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage sun hat, a camouflage shirt, dark pants and hiking boots. Horton had with him a 90-pound camouflage backpack and a red/orange tent. He also had cold-weather clothing.
Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to call MCSO at 602-876-1011.