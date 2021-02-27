NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said it has found a missing experienced hiker north of Phoenix.
MCSO said on Saturday 48-year-old Douglas Horton was missing but then hours later, said he was found and is "OK." Deputies didn't say where he was located.
Friends dropped off Horton on Sunday night around midnight 3 miles east of Interstate 17 on Table Mesa Road. They planned to pick him up on Wednesday around 3 p.m. at the same spot but he never showed.
MCSO says friends were especially worried since Horton usually checks in every night by going to the highest point and using his cellphone, but his they didn't hear from him. He didn't have a set route or a hiking plan but told his friends he would explore between a mountain ridge directly north of where he was dropped off, MCSO said.
Friends say he's an avid hiker and survivalist who has experience crossing state lines from Arizona to New Mexico in the wilderness.