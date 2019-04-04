TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some of the nation's top athletes and triathletes are coming to Tempe and that could mean traffic headaches for drivers for the weekend.
The USA Triathlon Collegiate Club and High School National Championships are on Friday and Saturday. It's the first time Tempe has hosted them since 2014.
About 1,200 collegiate athletes and 150 high schoolers will participate in the competitions.
Then on Sunday, the City will host Tour De Tempe, which is a community bike ride that has a new route that starts and ends at Kiwanis Park. Roughly 1,000 riders will be part of it.
All of those competitions and events mean road closures and restrictions in the Tempe area, especially in the morning.
Friday, April 5, from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Northbound and southbound Mill Avenue Bridge - all northbound traffic on Mill will be diverted eastbound on Rio Salado
• Eastbound and westbound Curry between Mill and College
• Southbound College between Marigold and Curry
• Eastbound and westbound Rio, between Hardy and Mill
Saturday, April 6, from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• No through traffic northbound and southbound at Scottsdale/Rio
• No through traffic northbound and southbound at Mill/Rio
• No through traffic northbound and southbound at Mill/Curry
• No through traffic eastbound and westbound at Mill/Curry
• Southbound Curry closed between College and Marigold
• Eastbound and westbound Rio closed between Priest and Mill
From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• No through traffic northbound and southbound at Mill/Rio
• No through traffic northbound and southbound at Mill/Curry
• No eastbound traffic on Washington/Curry
• No eastbound and westbound traffic between Priest and Mill
Sunday, April 7, 2019
There are no road closures but there will be more than 1,000 bicycle riders so traffic may be slower than usual from 7 a.m. to noon.
Tour de Tempe Route: starting at parking lot north of Hawk Substation, northbound on All America Way, southbound on Mill, eastbound on Cornell, northbound on College to Alameda, eastbound on Alameda to Country Club, southbound on Country Club to Western Canal Path, westbound on Canal Path to Guadalupe and All America Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.