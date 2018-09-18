Even if you don’t plan attend Beyonce and Jay-Z’s concert Wednesday, Sept. 19, at State Farm Stadium, you’ll want to be ready for heavier-than-usual freeway traffic toward Glendale.
That's what the Arizona Department of Transportation is telling folks who may be driving in the area.
Motorists heading to the west Valley should allow extra travel time and consider starting earlier in the afternoon.
They also should expect heavier traffic on Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) near the stadium as showtime approaches. Alternatives to Interstate 10 include taking Loop 101 west and south from Interstate 17 in the north Valley.
The stadium parking lots open at 4:30 p.m., the stadium gates open at 6 p.m. and the music begins around 7:30 p.m.
ADOT will use its network of freeway message signs to provide traffic advisories in areas approaching Glendale and the stadium. Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
Information on local street traffic around the stadium is available at @GlendalePD.
When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
Don’t be surprised by heavy West Valley freeway traffic on Wednesday due to the #OTRII concert: https://t.co/9dq4DC0SXR pic.twitter.com/YrQzHcJAY5— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 18, 2018
