TUSAYAN, Ariz. (AP) -- A large campground near the Grand Canyon's South Rim entrance is getting even bigger.
The Kaibab National Forest has approved a plan to expand the Ten X Campground in Tusayan.
Debra Mollet oversees the Williams and Tusayan ranger districts. She says the campground, built in the 1970s, is crowded and has poor traffic flow. Demand for more campsites has grown with the rise in visitors to the Grand Canyon.
The campground will expand from 70 sites to 300 sites that will accommodate individual tents, recreational vehicles and small groups.
The work is expected to begin next spring and will be done in phases.
Meanwhile, the forest is proposing to raise the fees at the campground by more than double in some cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.