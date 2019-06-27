SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- For the first time Thursday, one of the witnesses who saw the crash that killed Salt River PD Officer Clayton Townsend in January spoke out about what happened moments after the crash.
A college track team from Indiana was in a van on the Loop 101, when the officer was hit by a car during a traffic stop.
Aspen Dirr, along with her teammates, pulled over immediately to help.
“All I saw was cars crashed and a hat flying through the air. And it ended up being the police officer’s hat that I saw,” said Dirr.
She said when they stopped to help, she immediately thought something was weird.
“I saw the police car there and I couldn’t figure out where the police officer was”,” she said.
According to the police report, Dirr was the one who called 911.
She said just as she was finishing the call, she saw a totaled car, and Officer Townsend on the ground.
“I just saw a lifeless body with blood everywhere,” Dirr said.
But what happened next really bothered her.
Jerry Sanstead admitted to police he was texting his wife when he caused the crash.
But Dirr said Sanstead's behavior at the scene was anything but compassionate.
“He didn’t help with anything at all. He was never trying to direct traffic, he was never trying to help the officer, he was never trying to help the person that was trapped in their vehicle, it was all ‘Where’s my phone.’ There was no kind of help,” Dirr said.
She said as officers got to the scene, many were crying when they saw their fallen brother in blue, but Sanstead just kept texting.
“I know he didn’t mean to do that, but the fact that he never showed remorse toward it, is absolutely what upsets me,” she said. “He deserves what he gets. Especially the way he reacted.”
Dirr said the entire situation was traumatizing and had lasting effects on her and her teammates.
Sanstead faces charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault, and endangerment, but the county attorney's office is still reviewing the case to decide if they'll pursue any criminal charges at all.
