PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Department of Public Safety trooper’s actions protected Phoenix drivers and a man in crisis Thursday morning. Cameras for Arizona’s Family were rolling the trooper encountered a man walking along Interstate 10 near 35th Avenue.
Exclusive video captured the trooper trying to get the man to get to the other side of a concrete barrier and away from the speeding midday traffic.
Radio traffic recorded the trooper telling dispatchers his concerns about getting the man to safety without jeopardizing his life or the lives of Valley drivers.
"He's not responding to my direction, keeps wanting to jump into traffic,” said the trooper, the audio captured on a Broadcastify.com recording. "I've got him at Taser. I don't want to Tase him into traffic, so he falls into it."
The man eventually hopped the concrete barrier and appeared to be walking toward traffic using the off-ramp, which was still open at the time. The trooper deployed his Taser, bringing the man to the ground.
DPS says the man was in a car with family members when there was an argument, and the man got out. The agency says the man has “mental health issues” and tried to run into traffic. He was restrained and held for the family as they waited nearby.
