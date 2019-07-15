MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A valley father was arrested last week for sexually abusing at least four girls, according to court documents.
Gilbert Police arrested George Little on one count of molestation of a child.
[WATCH: Ex-wife of accused child molester in Gilbert: 'He always loved little kids']
According to court documents, two of the victims told detectives that they had "nightmares" that Little touched them inappropriately on multiple occasions. The two girls are now 13 but said the incidents started when they were as young as 6 years old.
"I can't process that this was a man I had two children with," said Marni Little, George's ex-wife. "Unfortunately my children are his children. What they're living through and what they're dealing with is the most horrible, agonizing reality."
Marni said she and Little were married for 12 years before separating 13 years ago. Little remarried and took in his wife's children. The two also fostered children, all of which, according to Marni, are girls.
"He always liked girls. He always preferred girls over to boys. To me, that would've been a red flag, and it wouldn't have been something that happened in our marriage," Marni said.
Little helped with a children's ministry in Gilbert. Also, according to court paperwork, he volunteered with the Girl Scouts.
Girl Scouts of Arizona Cactus-Pine Council said that Little and his wife were volunteers from 2015-2016. They said that Little passed a national background test.
"It's sickening. It tears me up inside. It makes me wish I would've done something, should I have done something, could I have done something," Marni said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.