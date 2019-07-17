GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The former teacher convicted of sex with a student has arrived at the prison where she will spend the next 20 years behind bars.
On Wednesday, Brittany Zamora arrived at the women's state prison, ASPC-Perryville in Goodyear. Her new prison photo was also released.
Zamora, a former sixth-grade teacher at Las Brisas Academy, was arrested by the Goodyear Police Department on March 22, 2018, when allegations surfaced that she had been sexually involved with a student, a 13-year-old boy.
Following her arrest, Zamora pleaded guilty to sexual conduct with a minor and reduced charges of molestation of a child and public sexual indecency. Last week, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison with credit for time served.
Police said the teen's parents had discovered text messages between Zamora and the 13-year-old student, indicating sexual activity both on and off campus.
"The text messages found are sexual in nature that allege an ongoing relationship between the two," said Lisa Kutis with the Goodyear Police Department said at the time.
During her sentencing hearing, Zamora appeared tearful and remorseful. She apologized to the victims and their families, and said she was "not a threat to society."
The parents of the 13-year-old boy have filed a lawsuit against the school district, as well as against Zamora's husband.
