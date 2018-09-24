HONAKER, Va. (AP) — A three-year-old dog named Dallas has become one of the first pit bulls ever rescued from a fighting ring to train as a police K-9.
Dallas is currently undergoing six weeks of training to sniff out narcotics and is expected to join the force in southwest Virginia town of Honaker next month.
The Washington Post reports that in 2015, police and agents from the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals seized Dallas and 30 other pit bulls from a compound there.
Police Chief Brandon Cassell said Honaker had long wanted a K-9 narcotics officer, but the town of 1,500 couldn’t afford the $10,000-plus needed to get a highly trained dog.
A Canadian rescue group covered the training costs and donated Dallas to the police department.
___
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.