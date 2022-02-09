PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are ads and billboards all over town. And the commercials are nonstop, letting everyone know how easy it is to place bets on your favorite sports teams.
Steve Feinberg is a recovering compulsive gambler who knows firsthand how easy it is to get hooked on sports betting. "It's a lot of fun to watch the games, and when you have that extra juice going during the game, that makes it that much more fun," said Feinberg.
Feinberg loved the rush of winning, but then the losses added up, especially around the Super Bowl. One Super Bowl Sunday, the Phoenix man said he lost thousands of dollars on ridiculous bets he should never have made. "I think I bet the under on the national anthem," said Feinberg. "I think it was supposed to be a minute 46 and I lost on that, and who would win the coin flip, and who won in the 1st quarter, and who would score the first touchdown."
Feinberg insists that despite what he went through, he's not against gambling. He just wants people to do it responsibly, especially with a wave of new gamblers placing bets, now that sports wagering is legal in Arizona.
Super Bowl week is the perfect time to remind people to only bet what they can afford. "If you are starting to feel it in your daily life, your family is starting to feel it in their daily life, you should get help," said Feinberg. "There's a lot of help available."
As part of the American Gaming Association's Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly™ campaign, here are some tips gamblers should follow before placing a sports wager.
- Set a budget – While not everyone will have the same budget, it's important to never play beyond your means.
- Make sure to set a limit – and stick to it – if you plan on wagering.
- Keep it social – All gambling, including sports betting, is a form of entertainment. It is not a way to make money. By playing with friends and family, you can keep it fun and responsible.
- Know the odds – What's a parlay? Over/under? Moneyline? These are all key terms you should know before placing a sports bet.
- Use legal sportsbooks – Whether you are placing a wager on your phone or at a physical sportsbook, make sure you are using a legal operator in the state. Legal operators provide important player protections that are not found in the illegal market.
Gamblers who need help can call 1-800-NEXT STEP or visit the state government's website on treating gambling addiction or Gamblers Anonymous.