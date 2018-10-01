The former Fire Chief of the mountain hamlet of Crown King has been arrested on charges of theft of public funds.
Yavapai County Sheriff spokesman, Dwight D'Evelyn, said Mark Dillon, 50, served as Fire Chief of Crown King Fire District from Aug. 2016 to June 2017.
D'Evelyn says an investigation was initiated after several purchases were noticed that were, "clearly outside any reasonable interpretation of Crown King Fire Dept. interest."
D'Evelyn said investigators discovered multiple merchant purchases, including bulk propane deliveries to his personal residence, ladies fashion jewelry, fashion sunglasses, ladies' and children's clothing, parts purchased for his personal vehicle, children's toys, groceries including, alcoholic beverages, dining out, and movie tickets.
The investigation also turned up $1,950.00 in personal, legal fees for criminal charges from an off-duty altercation not connected in any way to work,
Dillon admitted using the credit card to cover personal expenses but indicated the District Board had responsibility to approve/deny such activity and did not do so.
Dillon was charged with theft, fraudulent use of a credit card. He remains in the Pinal County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
