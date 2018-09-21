PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − An ex-boyfriend accused of killing a missing Phoenix woman is due in court early Friday morning.
Kiera Bergman, 19, went missing last month. Her body was found in Buckeye on Labor Day and at the time, her ex-boyfriend Jon Clark was arrested on unrelated charges.
Now, Clark is due in court at 8:30 a.m., accused of killing Bergman.
Police believe Clark had Bergman’s cell phone when she went missing and pretended to be her. Texting himself and her roommate.
Police checked the router in their apartment which showed the messages were being sent and received from the same apartment after she disappeared.
Court documents also reveal Clark lived with Bergman and her roommate but didn’t pay rent or have a job.
Bergman apparently wanted him to move out and that’s what they were fighting about.
