MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The ex-boyfriend of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has been arrested in Arizona for allegedly punching a woman in the parking lot of a Denny's.
Matt Jordan faces charges of aggravated assault, theft, and threatening/intimidating, according to police.
Jordan, who appeared on numerous episodes of 'Real Housewives,' was booked Saturday in Maricopa, Arizona.
Police say Jordan punched a woman in the nose while in a Denny's parking lot on July 27. A witness says she was next to the victim when she got hit, and was afraid Jordan was going to hit her too.
The witness also told police that Jordan grabbed her cigarettes, including one in her mouth, and tried throwing them onto the roof of the Denny's.
Jordan then took off, and was reportedly seen running northbound from the Denny's. Maricopa police were able to locate him and take him into custody a short time later.
Those who watched Real Housewives of Atlanta may remember Jordan for his tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend at the time of the show, Housewife Kenya Moore.
Moore had claimed he was harassing and threatening her. Much of their conflict was caught on camera.
Episodes of the series showed Jordan allegedly breaking windows on Moore's garage door and hit her driver. They also had heated arguments.
The pair later called it quits, with Moore announcing in an Instagram post, "I'm done."
Moore has since remarried. Her and husband Mark welcomed daughter Brooklyn last year.
