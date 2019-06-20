(DATA DOCTORS) -- Anyone who actually uses their laptop on their lap has experienced the heat that comes from the battery, especially under extended usage. If the battery gets hot enough, it can catch fire, which is why millions of batteries have been recalled over the years.
Q: How can I tell if my MacBook is part of the Apple recall?
A: Apple recently announced a recall of some 15-inch MacBook Pro units because the batteries may overheat and pose a fire safety risk.
It's vital that anyone who bought a 15-inch MacBook Pro between September 2015 and February 2017 check to see if their laptop is part of this recall.
Anyone who has purchased a refurbished or used unit at any time after those dates should also be checking their device.
How to check
Start by clicking on the Apple menu in the upper-left hand corner of your screen and then select "About This Mac" from the menu. If the model comes back as "MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, mid-2015)," you need to go to Apple's recall website and enter your serial number to see if your laptop is part of the recall.
The serial number will be listed in the "Overview" tab on the "About This Mac," which you can copy and paste into the recall website.
Replacement procedures
If your MacBook Pro is part of the recall, you'll need to make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store or find an Apple Authorized Service Provider in your area. If you aren't near either, you can contact Apple Support to arrange for mail-in service.
Even though Apple is only going to replace the battery, anything can happen during the transport or during service, so make sure you have backed up everything you care about before sending it.
[MORE: Data Doctors]
You'll also need to plan to be without the laptop for up to two weeks according to Apple, so make sure you have another computer to use while it's gone or pick a time when you won't need the laptop for up to a couple of weeks.
Should I still use it?
Apple is recommending that customers stop using laptops that are part of the recall, as do I.
But if you're going to continue to use it until you can get it serviced, you need to stay very aware of where you place it during use and how hot it's getting.
Placing it on a soft surface -- a pillow, bed, couch, your lap, or anything that will act as an insulator -- is a terrible idea. Try to keep it on a hard, cool surface and avoid blocking the vents on the sides and back of the unit.
You should also periodically check how hot the bottom of the laptop is getting. If it's uncomfortable to your hand, you should shut down the laptop and disconnect it from the charger until it cools off.
If you want to try decreasing the chances of it overheating, you can purchase any number of laptop cooling pads for $20-$30 from just about any electronics retailer or online stores, but that doesn't negate the need to get your battery replaced as soon as possible.
