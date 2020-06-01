PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams told Arizona's Family that she mobilized her entire department to deal with potential violence, particularly in the downtown area Sunday. Basically, that means everybody was called in and put to work, something she said that will happen again tonight.

"Everyone is still mobilized," Williams explained. "We still have no end days or days off and no vacations. So, we just need to make sure we maintain proper staffing levels to ensure the safety and security of everyone in the community."

The decision to mobilize came after protests turned violent, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. One of the biggest concerns has been keeping demonstrators off Interstate 10 and out of traffic.

"We are working with DPS to make sure that freeway isn't taken over," Williams explained. "I'm always concerned when there are people who are demonstrating in the middle of the streets in the city of Phoenix."

One of the big questions everyone is asking now is about effecting real change. What can we do?

"It isn't damaging property. It isn't throwing rocks, bottles, Molotov cocktails -- you name it -- at police officers," Williams said. "It is literally sitting down and having those tough conversations, those hard conversations. … The Phoenix Police Department has always been able, willing to [take part] if you invite us in for a conversation that's productive -- even if it's a little bit uncomfortable. But if we can move past the anger to productivity, that's literally my hope and my prayer."

Williams said she expects the utmost professionalism and integrity from her officers on the front lines, even - especially - in the face adversity when emotions are running high. She believes they have delivered both "to the nth degree."

Williams also talked briefly about the video that touched off the violence across the country. "There is no one who watched the video – on either side of the equation -- that thought that that was right, that thought that that was good policing …," she said. "Quite frankly, we were all sickened, horrified, and troubled – period."

"At the end of the day, we learned that there's a voice in the community – a strong voice in the community – that wants to be heard, that wants justice, that wants equity," she continued. "It's our responsibility to share and show that we are walking with them. We are with them in this effort, but we need to get past the violence …. We understand that the community is hurting. We understand that people want to exercise their voice. But we ask people to [be] calm. Let's have productive dialogue and productive conversation."

The Phoenix Police Department and other Valley other Valley departments have had their own issues with officers' use of force.

Earlier this year, the Maricpoa County attorney declined to prosecute the former Tempe police officers who shot and killed a 14-year-old last year.

Last May, the Phoenix Police Department launched an investigation into allegations of misconduct against officer who took people into custody in connection with an alleged shoplifting incident. Cellphone video showed the confrontation and a local civil rights activist described the Phoenix police as "bigots with badges and guns."

Just last month, the mother of a man shot and killed by Phoenix police last year filed a lawsuit alleging excessive use of force.

Mom alleges excessive force by Phoenix police in son’s death The lawsuit filed Monday in the death of Hector Lopez alleged Officers Chad Canedy and Nick Calandra used excessive force after approaching Lopez and his sister in May 2019 as they slept in a parked car in a south Phoenix neighborhood.

The Phoenix City Council approved a plan in February to implement a civilian review board to over the Phoenix Police Department. The discussion started more than a year ago, after the Phoenix Police Department saw a record number of officer-involved shootings in 2018. The aim of the review board is to increase transparency.

Last August, the Phoenix Police Department said it had started tracking when officers pulled their weapons. Williams said at the time that she expected the data to help the agency understand when and how officers successfully avoid firing their weapons in tense situations.