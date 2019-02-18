NEAR SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’ve ever dreamed about becoming a knight in shining armor, your opportunity may have arrived.
Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament is hosting an open casting call Thursday at the Marriott Scottsdale Salt River to cast people interested in training to be a Knight of the Realm.
The company is currently in the process of building a new castle near Scottsdale.
These positions will require knights to joust, sword fight, compete in games and more, all in an arena filled with 1,000 guests, a press release said.
Candidates must be willing to travel to Dallas in March for a three-month training program.
At a ranch, future knights will work with trainers, a stable team and learn skills including weapon training, choreography, riding and horse care.
Positions do not require previous horseback, weaponry or combat skills.
“About 80 percent of our knights have never ridden before, and we’re using Andalusians and Friesians – huge, powerful animals with a mind of their own. I teach the knight candidates to stay calm and relaxed, and the horses get their confidence from their rider,” said Tim Baker, director of stunts, choreography and equestrian programs for Medieval Times.
“Anyone with some experience in organized sports or martial arts will learn faster," Baker said. "People who know how to listen, and who work as a team, are the ones we want.”
Medieval Times Scottsdale is looking to cast men 18 years old and older and in good physical condition, according to the website. A physical abilities test will need to be passed if hired.
For more information, visit the company’s website.
