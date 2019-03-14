TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Evacuations have been lifted after Tempe Police Department was involved a barricade situation near Rural Road and Southern Avenue.
According to Tempe police, a man barricaded himself inside a second-floor apartment on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the suspect was involved in a domestic violence incident with a female victim. She was able to escape the apartment unharmed.
Police said while woman escaped, the suspect came outside and discharged a rifle from his apartment balcony.
Tempe police were able to safely take the suspect into custody just after 5:30 p.m.
All evacuations and traffic restrictions in the area have been lifted.
