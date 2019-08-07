PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – An additional flight to Germany is coming to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in 2020.
Eurowings, a Lufthansa Group airline, will fly nonstop between Phoenix and Frankfurt in April 2020, five days a week until November.
Service on this route will be on an Airbus 330-220 aircraft. The aircraft will feature business class, premium and economy classes. In total, 270 passengers will be able to fit on board.
Condor Airlines already flies from Phoenix to Frankfurt. This service started in May 2018.
More information about Eurowings and future Phoenix service can be found here.
