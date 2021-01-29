COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New information is coming out on the escaped Florence prisoners who were captured Thursday near Coolidge. According to DPS, they'd broken into a home in the area and beat up a woman inside. The woman's husband, Luis Alvarez, who was out working on the farm, heard the commotion and ran inside and fought the men. He spoke exclusively to Arizona's Family about the ordeal.

"It's a lonely house in the middle of nowhere; maybe they thought no one was home," said the woman's daughter, who did not want to release her name. She said her mother is still in the hospital, and she fears for her safety.

DPS says right before David Harmon and John Carpiot were arrested, the two had just left the home of the Alvarez family, where they attacked a mother of two.

"She is very traumatized. They dragged her from outside to inside because she tried to run away," said the woman's daughter.

Luis Alvarez described how he fought the men, saying, "I was working and I heard my wife screaming. When I got to the door, I tried opening it, but it was blocked, that's when a man stuck his hand out shouting for the truck keys. When he stuck his hand out the door, I pulled it, dragging him outside, and we started fighting," said Alvarez.

Alvarez said he wrestled on the ground with both men; he said he thought he was going to die, but then they both took off running down a cotton field. At the same time, another man police say helped in the capture, Joe Marquez, was driving by.

"And that's when I see Luis run toward my truck, hey Joe, and started flagging me down, hable las policia," said Marquez. Luis' daughters credit their father for saving their mother, who is expected to recover.

"She has a lot of scrapes and bruising on her arms and legs. I am very thankful he was close to home," said the woman's daughter.

DPS said both men would stay at the Pinal County jail awaiting trial for a long list of new charges they will be facing. They are also looking over the timeline to see how they will divide up the $70,000 award.