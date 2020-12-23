PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- On a quiet cul-de-sac in Paradise Valley, you'll find peace and a source of calm.
"I have had two suicides in my life," Susi Pallos told Arizona's Family on a recent Wednesday afternoon. "One was my husband, which was 21 years ago. And then my son a year and a half ago."
That peaceful place for mothers like Pallos is a non-profit called EricsHouse. It is for the fathers, wives, and other family members who understand the earth-shattering pain of suddenly losing a loved one.
"I just had no way to cope with this. It was just... I didn't... absolutely had no way to cope," she said.
Susi's husband, Dan, was 53 when he died by suicide. Decades later, her son Tom was 51, but he'll always be her little boy.
"Your son, your children... as a mother, you want to help them," she said. "You want to solve all their problems."
Thanks to a friend, Susi found out about EricsHouse. "We specialize in suicide and overdose loss," said founder Marianne Gouveia. "But we also help people who have lost somebody they love suddenly."
Gouveia knows that heartache. Her son Eric was 27 when she lost him to suicide. "I spent months just trying to sort through what happened," Gouveia said. "Because I was going to take him to breakfast the next morning, and the next morning I found him."
A wrestler for Brophy College Preparatory, a serious wrist injury meant Eric needed multiple surgeries. Eventually, he had access to medically prescribed oxycontin -- hundreds of pills a month.
"At some point, oxycontin wasn't working for him anymore," Gouveia said. "At some point, his situation came less about pain and more about addiction. And he transitioned to heroin."
Gouveia said Eric did really well in a sober living facility then relapsed in 2015. He passed away a few months later.
"Everybody's grief journey is different,' she said. "But for me, accepting the loss was the biggest part of the journey. I felt like my life, and everything I believed to be true about life was completely destroyed."
Now, Marianne guides others through their grief journey through the organization named after her son. She describes Eric as a kind, compassionate young man who even had a tattoo of the word "family."
"If there's anyone thing that I really miss about Eric is his belly laugh," she said. "He just laughs so purely. He was just so full of joy most of the time."
Each room of EricsHouse is dedicated to a special person that is dearly missed. Helping give others emotional, physical, and spiritual support is an honor and privilege for Marianne. They do counseling, holistic health like acupuncture, medication, and much more. Marianne says it's not a one size fits all approach.
"We believe people are experts in their own grief, that my journey is not the same as their journey," Marianne said.
For Susi, the support group for women has been a huge help. "It's been helpful to get it out," Susi said. "It's also; I realized that I can also feel better. I can help other people as well."
The holidays will never be the same without her husband and son, who she has grieved differently. Tom was a fun guy to be around and the most observant person she's ever known, even as a baby.
"He always said he was the baby in the family," Pallos said. "And he was going to keep it that way. He had a lot of toys. Boy toys. His ATV's, canoe."
Susi's message for people in despair is to reach out. "It may or may not solve your issue," she said. "But you're not alone in this world. There's a lot of people that can help you."
Because EricsHouse is a nonprofit, they rely on donations. Almost every session is subsidized by donors, and they have members of all income ranges. Marianne says EricsHouse will never turn anyone away based on their ability to pay.
Here is a link to the website. EricsHouse can be reached at 1-855-894-5658. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.