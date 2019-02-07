PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Are you looking for the perfect place to take your loved one this Valentine's Day?
Lucky for you, there are several locations throughout the Phoenix area offering fun events, deals and specials this Valentine's Day for you and your loved one to enjoy.
From heart-shaped pizza to the ballet, there's something in the list below for just about anyone.
Pomo Pizzeria
Pomo Pizzeria, located in Phoenix, Gilbert and Scottsdale, is offering a heart-shaped margarita pizza on Valentine's Day.
They will also be selling a special "Valentine's Cocktail" called the Bacio, made with muddled raspberries, blackberry puree, lemon juice, vodka and rose.
For more information, visit pomogroup.com.
Butterfly Wonderland
Bugs may not be the first thing that comes to your mind for a romantic evening on Valentine's Day. However, Butterfly Wonderland hopes to change your mind.
Butterfly Wonderland is offering a date night that includes insight into the world of bugs and their journeys of love. You will be able to enjoy a sampling of edible insect treats and light refreshments.
The event takes place at 9500 East Vía de Ventura on Feb. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. It costs $25 per couple.
For more information, click here.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
Located in Tempe, Scottsdale and Gilbert, Thirsty Lion is switching up their menu for Valentine's Day.
They will offer a special menu including dishes from the seasonal menu like filet mignon, black cherry pork tenderloin and blackened ribeye steak.
They will also offer classic cocktails along with their beer and wine list.
For more information, visit thirstyliongastropub.com.
Mastro's Restaurant
Just in time for Valentine's Day, Mastro's Restaurant is rolling out a new cake for loved ones to enjoy.
The new chocolate butter cake will be offered at all three Phoenix-area locations, Mastro's City Hall, Mastro's Ocean Club and Mastro's Steakhouse.
It is available now through February 28.
For more on Mastro's Restaurant, visit their website.
Ghost Ranch
Locally-owned Ghost Ranch in Tempe is offering a special seafood platter on Valentine's Day.
The special includes four oysters on the half shell, three marinated and grilled jumbo shrimp served with shallot mignonette, horseradish cocktail cause and Chimayo ailoi.
They also have a grilled duck on special.
For desert, Ghost Ranch is offering a berry chocolate cake made with red wine, raspberry sauce, raspberry cocoa nib gelato and chocolate covered strawberries.
Ghost Ranch is located at 1006 E. Warner Road, Suite 102-3. For more information, visit ghostranchaz.com.
Ballet Arizona
A brand-new production is coming to Ballet Arizona, just in time for Valentine's Day.
Walk the red carpet for the world premiere of The Firebird on Feb 14. The score is performed by the Phoenix Symphony.
Ballet Arizona will also have one of the most iconic romantic ballets, La Sylphide.
Tickets can be found at balletaz.org.
OdySea Aquarium
OdySea Aquarium is offering a five-course dinner, live music and more for their Valentine's Day event.
Admission is $70 for couples and $40 for individuals. It includes a five-course dinner from multiple food stations, live music, "Birds and Bees Under the Seas" reproductive talks and more.
The event takes place Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 from 6 to 10 p.m.
OdySea is located at 9500 E. Via de Ventura.
Visit odyseaaquarium.com for more information.
Massage Envy
Massage Envy is offering a choice between two 60-minute services for $110 ($80 off) or two 90-minute services plus 2 enhancements for only $186 ($120 off) on Valentine's Day.
For more information on Massage Envy, visit massageenvy.com.
Uptown Alley
Uptown Alley is treating guests to a free dessert on Valentine's Day with the purchase of two entrees.
Within Uptown Alley, Red Embers Grill services classic all-American food such as loaded cheeseburgers, pizzas, street tacos and chicken sandwiches.
Uptown Alley also has 40 bowling lanes, two-story laser tag, arcade games and sports lounge.
Uptown Alley is located at 13525 N. Litchfield Road. Visit uptownalleysurprise.com.
Sauce Pizza and Wine
Sauce Pizza and Wine is offering a romantic dinner for two for $22.
On Feb. 14, Sauce is offering a deal for two, which includes pizza, one of Sauce's hand-tossed salads and two glasses of wine - all for just $22.
More information can be found at saucepizzaandwine.com.
Einstein Bros. Bagel
Einstein Bros. Bagel has unveiled heart-shaped bagels to celebrate Valentine's Day.
From Feb. 1 to Feb. 13, you can pre-order or drop-in purchase heart-shaped bagels.
You can pre-order any flavor of heart-shaped bagels by the half-dozen or dozen. Or you can drop-in and purchase a plain or chocolate chip heart-shaped bagel on Valentine's Day.
Visit einsteinbros.com for more information.
Starbucks
Starbucks is bringing back their cherry mocha for the special day on Valentine's Day.
The cherry mocha will be available hot, iced or blended from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14.
They will also have perfect bakery items like the Valentine's Day cake pop or the Valentine's Day heart sugar cookie.
Visit starbucks.com for more information.
Mora Italian
Mora Italian is rolling out a special four-course meal for Valentine's Day.
On Feb. 14 from 4 to 9 p.m., Mora Italian will have a four-course meal for $70 per person and optional wine pairing for $25.
Dish examples include choice of tellowtail crudo, pasta pomodoro, braised beef shortrib, salted caramel budino and more.
For reservations and more info, visit moraitalian.com/reservations/.
Tomaso's on Camelback
Tomaso's On Camelback is offering special dishes on the special day. From lobster bisque, linguine with Little Neck Clams Sauce, spinach fettucine alfredo with black truffle or a Chilean seabass risotto.
Reservations are recommended for Valentine's Day. People can do so by calling 602-959-0836 or they can also make reservations online at tomasos.com.
It is located at 3225 E. Camelback Road.
Babbo Italian Eatery
Babbo Italian Eatery is offering a "Couple's Combo" on Valentine's Day.
From 3:30 to 6 p.m., you can get the Couple's Combo for $25. It includes two small salads, two glasses of wine and two small select pastas or pizza.
Babbo Italian Eatery has eight Valley locations. Glendale, Queen Creek, Cave Creek, Scottsdale, Mesa, Surprise, Phoenix and Tempe.
For more information, visit babboitalian.com.
The Screamery
Ice cream lovers can rejoice on Valentine's Day with this sweet special.
The Screamery ice cream parlor is offering a one-of-a-kind, six-flavor "flight" of ice cream plus two old-fashioned sodas (cream, root beer, cane cola or wild cherry. All for just $7.
The flight allows customers to choose from six different flavors of ice cream, all served in small cups.
The Screamery is located at 10625 N. Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix. For more information, visit thescreamery.com.
Rainbow Ryders
If you're a thrill seeker, look no further. Rainbow Ryders is offering a special Valentine's Day hot air balloon ride package between Feb. 14 to Feb. 19.
The exclusive package includes a one-hour private balloon ride above the Sonoran Desert plus a bottle of Moet-Chandon Champagne, two commemorative champagne flutes and a chocolate balloon treat.
The package can be reserved for $495 per person by contacting 480-299-0154 or visit their website at rainbowryders.com.
Fleming's
Fleming's is offering three options for an extravagant dinner for two.
Available between Feb. 8 to Feb. 17, Fleming combines a decadent three-course prix fixe menu, premium Champagne, and an exquisite gift from a jeweler.
The first tier starts at $350, the second tier is $500 and the third tier is $1,000.
For reservations and more information, visit flemingssteakhouse.com.
California Pizza Kitchen
The California Pizza Kitchen is serving up a sweet deal for Valentine's Day.
For $35, you can choose one select appetizer, two select entrees and one select dessert!
The entree options include a Thai crunch salad, Hawaiian pizza or chicken tequila fettuccine.
For more details, visit cpk.com/sweetdeal.
Voila French Bistro
Voila French Bistro has two Valentine's Day special dinners.
The first is on Feb. 10 for $79 per person. It is a three-course wine-paired dinner that will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m.
On Thursday, Feb. 14, the same three-course dinner will be served from 5 to 8:45 p.m. for $79 per person.
Drinks will be available in addition to dinner.
Reservations are required at the restaurant located at 10135 E. Via Linda. Call 480-614-5600 for reservations.
For more information, visit voilafrenchbistro.com.
Shane's Rib Shack
Shane's Rib Shack in Glendale and Phoenix is offering a "Shane's Love Shack Sweetheart Special" on Valentine's Day.
On Feb. 14, for $15 per person, you can get a shack sampler, sweet tea or soda and a cherry cobbler.
For more information on Shane's Rib Shack, visit shanesribshack.com.
Cold Stone Creamery
Now through March 5, Cold Stone Creamery is offering their new chocolate cupcake ice cream.
You can also pick up a special chocolate cupcake heart-shaped cake.
Visit coldstonecreamery.com for more information.
