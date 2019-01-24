CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- “Happy Hour!” Those are two of my favorite words, especially after a long workday and days filled with meetings after meetings.
When you finally escape, aka “clock out for the day,” all you long for is a cold beverage (or two) and some great food… on the cheap!
Most restaurants and bars offer discounted food and drink specials, which includes early in the day and late at night. Some places even offer specials on the weekend!
If you’re like me, I hate paying full price. So, I did a little research and found some amazing deals in Chandler.
So, grab your friends and check out the happy hours at these locally owned restaurants and bars!
Ghett Yo Taco
Happy Hour: Monday-Friday, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and all day Sunday!
Ghett’ Yo’ Taco is an urban taqueria in downtown Chandler that specializes in street style tacos. This spot is super fun, affordable and just launched their happy hour menu which offers $1 off drinks, beers, wines and all appetizers. Tacos start at $3.50 and $14 buys you three tacos, rice, beans and includes a beer! Once you grab your food, head out to the patio and enjoy the beautiful Arizona weather and get your game on with some yardzee, dominos, jenga and more.
241 S. Oregon St, Chandler
480-726-9654
Hop Social Tavern
Happy Hour: Daily, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close.
Hop Social Tavern is an indoor-outdoor spot known for its scratch kitchen, 50+ craft brews, multiple TVs and is located just north of the Chandler Fashion Center mall. From the bar you can grab $4.99 margaritas, well drinks, featured wines and $1 off craft beer pints. Appetizers start at $2.99. For $14 you can fill up your belly with BBQ pork sliders, fresh hand cut fries and your choice of a margarita, well drink or a featured wine.
3405 W. Chandler Blvd, Chandler
480-485-4677
Ginger Monkey Tavern
Happy Hour: Monday-Friday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Thursday 9 p.m. to Close (Drinks Only)
Ginger Monkey Tavern offers fresh and inspired home-style comfort food along with a full bar, over 30 craft beers on tap and in bottles, wines and many signature “Monkey Play” cocktails. Specials include $2.50 domestic pints and bottle, $3 well drinks, $4 house wine and $4.50 for 24 oz domestic pints. Appetizer specials include $4 cheese flatbread, pest deviled eggs, chips and salsa. $5 duckfat fries or hummus w/veggies and for $6 you can order sausage stuff mushrooms, brussel sprouts or potato skins.
Reverse happy hour offers $3.25 16 oz domestics, $4.25 wells, $5 house wine and $5.25 24 oz domestic beer.
135 W. Ocotillo Road, Chandler
480-802-6659
The Local Chandler
Happy Hour: Monday – Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Local Chandler is one of the newer spots in downtown Chandler where they feature local beers, spirits and a locally inspired menu. This upscale bar offers $3 wells, $3 domestic pints, $4 local craft pints & local 3 Amigos margaritas, $5 house wines and 22 oz domestic beers, and 22 oz local craft beers for $6. Happy hour bites include $5 charred edamame, $6 small range balls, $7 cheese curds or hand cut chicken tenders with fries. You can get a slider or a taco with a pint for only $7!
55 W. Chicago St, Chandler
480-699-9104
The Perch Brewery
Happy Hour: Monday-Friday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Perch Brewery and Pub is located in downtown Chandler and is home to over 50 brightly colored tropical rescue birds. Specials include $2 off Perch beer, $1 off well drinks and $1 off house wine. Appetizers from the kitchen are just $5, including jalapeno marmalade & ranch pub tots, basil pesto & lemon goat cheese pub tots, buffalo & blue cheese crumble pub tots, Serrano or basil hummus & pita, cheese or pepperoni pizza, Perch pretzels and Rebecca’s caprese. Grab your drinks and apps and head up to the rooftop patio where you can 'perch' and look out over downtown Chandler!
232 S. Wall St., Chandler
480-773-7688
