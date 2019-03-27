TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - The Broadway musical Wicked is coming to ASU Gammage from April 2 to May 5.
To get discounted tickets to the award-winning musical you can enter into a "digital lottery". The lottery is open for every show until 9 a.m. the day before the performance.
Enter the lottery here for the chance to purchase one or two tickets at $25 each.
If you are chosen for the lottery tickets, you must be 18 years or older and purchase the tickets online by 4 p.m. prior to the performance.
For more information about the musical you can visit http://wickedthemusical.com
