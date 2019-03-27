MARICOPA (3TV/CBS 5) -- APEX Motor Club broke ground its $40 million Maricopa complex in October.
"APEX Motor Club is effectively a country club for motorsports,” said Jason Plotke, the president of the private luxury car club.
Phase one starts with a raceway and clubhouse, but that's not all.
"[We have] 48 private garages and a multi-purpose event center ... that also includes a helipad," Plotke said.
The 2.3-mile track has long straightaways with plenty of fast and medium-fast turns.
"It's a fantastic track. The layout is great; the technicality is great," according to Eli Kogan, who is an APEX member and the owner of OTTO Car Club. "It's a mix of a fun and forgiving track for people who are learning to drive, but one that is technically challenging and will keep drivers on it."
Phase two will include another 2-mile race track, more private garages, a maintenance area, and carting for the kids.
"Having a private place where you can do that without the worry of traffic and other rules is fantastic," said Kogan.
And the location -- Arizona State Highway 238 and Ralston Road -- is perfect.
"APEX will be the only private motorsports club and race track within the metropolitan area boundaries of one of the six most populated cities in America," according to the FAQ pages of the website. "Of those cities, only Phoenix offers the most ideal daily racing conditions by having over 300 days of sunshine per year."
"It's very picturesque, as you look around, Plotke said. "And we are far enough away not to disturb anyone, but not too far away to get to."
APEX Motor Club is exclusive. The private club describes itself as "a unique social environment for auto enthusiasts" on its website.
"Our memberships start at $30,000 for a lifetime membership with an annual maintenance fee of $5,000," said Plotke.
Membership will be limited to 400; about 100 people have already signed up.
