Endangered penguin chicks being raised at Wildlife World Zoo

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Welcome to the world, little guys!
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park is excited to announce the birth of two endangered African penguin chicks.
Perfect timing, because International African Penguin Day is celebrated October 13.
Like many other species of birds, penguins usually stagger the laying of (two) eggs over several days to better ensure at least one chick survives.
The chicks are about a week apart in age, are noticeably different in size and are being well cared for and fed by both parents.
In the wild, if the oldest chick thrives, the younger chick often does not, given its size disadvantage at feeding time. To ensure the survival of both chicks, Wildlife World’s penguin team weighs and closely monitors the chick’s health to ensure both are growing and getting enough nutrition.
Black-footed penguins are found on the south and south western coasts of Africa. They are also referred to as African or "jackass" penguins due to their unique call that sounds similar to a donkey’s bray.
The biggest threats to wild penguin populations are declining food supplies, predation from land animals, pollution such as oil spills, and coastal habitat destruction affecting their nest sites.
Wildlife World strives to maximize genetic diversity in the zoological population with their breeding programs. With more than 600 species and 6000 animals on display, there's always new arrivals at Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park. Other babies on display include a baboon, spider monkey, flamingos, penguins & several hoofed animal species, including wildebeests and other youngsters throughout the 100-acre park.
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave., Litchfield Park, AZ (SE corner of State Route 303 and Northern Ave.) Open seven days a week, 365 days a year, including all holidays. Zoo exhibits are open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (last Zoo Admission is at 5:00 p.m.) Aquarium exhibits are open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Admission includes access to the Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park.
