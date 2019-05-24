LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Welcome, baby!
Sara, the endangered jaguar at Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park, has given birth to a healthy cub.
The animal care team at WWZ kept Sara off exhibit for the second half of her pregnancy so they could monitor her health and the health of her unborn baby.
It paid off, and a healthy female cub was born earlier this month.
Sara's cub is now receiving around-the-clock care by the experienced Wildlife World "hand-raising team" and veterinarians.
The youngster enjoys bottles of formula several times a day. And over the next few weeks, she will begin the transition to include meat in her diet.
Sara will continue to spend 15 hours a day in her two-story habitat at Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park and will soon return be there full-time.
The exhibit's climbing wall, perches, waterfall, pool and foliage were constructed specifically to duplicate the natural habitat for jaguars.
The exhibit features an enclosed ledge that allows the cats to climb up and over zoo visitors, giving guests and animals a truly unique view of each other.
The jaguar species has an extensive range throughout Central and South America and was once found throughout the Southwest, including Arizona.
Male jaguars can reach up to about 200 pounds and are known to have the strongest bite of any feline species. Their stocky build allows them to climb with ease in their preferred rainforest habitat to stalk and ambush prey.
While most jaguars are yellow with black spots, a sizable fraction of the population is black with black spots (melanistic). The new baby has a beautiful black coat.
Similar to many large predators across the globe, jaguars face an uncertain future due to poaching and deforestation resulting in habitat loss and fragmentation. Many are killed as a result of increasing human-animal conflicts over space and resources.
Wildlife World's keepers and veterinarians have raised dozens of species of wild and endangered animals over the past 34 years.
With more than 600 species and 6,000 animals on display, there are always new arrivals at Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park.
Other babies on display include warthogs, black-backed jackals, a colobus monkey, a spider monkey, young capybara and several hoofed animal species like baby goats in the petting zoo and other youngsters throughout the 100-acre park.
Last month, Wildlife World was honored to be named "the Best Zoo in Arizona" by Reader's Digest Magazine.
As a USDA licensed private institution that's accredited by the Zoological Association of America (ZAA) and the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks & Aquariums (AMMPA), Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park receives zero taxpayer funding. No tax dollars have ever been spent to build or operate Wildlife World in its 35-year history.
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave., Litchfield Park, AZ (SE Corner of State Route 303 and Northern Ave.)
Wildlife world is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, including all holidays. Zoo exhibits are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last zoo admission is at 4:30 p.m.)
Aquarium exhibits are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission includes access to the Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park.
For more info: (623) 935-WILD (9453) or visit Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @ZooWildlife, and www.WildlifeWorld.com
Sara, the Endangered Jaguar, Gives Birth to a Baby Cubat WWZ After making International headlines, Sara the jaguar is back in the spotlight! Sara gave birth to a healthy cub earlier this month. For more info go to https://t.co/d0zzvleEwc pic.twitter.com/RLrLsZikJb— Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park (@ZooWildlife) May 24, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.