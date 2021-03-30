PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It may look like an old, outdated mall, but to many long-time Phoenix residents, it's part of their history.

For Marcy Smith, Paradise Valley Mall will always be that special place where she met her mom for lunch, or spent hours looking for the perfect Christmas present. "They had a carousel, a merry-go-round, anything you wanted to do," said Smith. "We'd meet friends, meet family; it was very welcoming. I'm going to miss it a lot; not ready to say goodbye, yet."

Paradise Valley Mall off of Cactus Road and Tatum Blvd has officially closed, with a handful of businesses like Bath and Body Works, JC Penney and Chompies staying open a little longer.

A major redevelopment project has been planned for the 92-acre site that will include an eclectic mix of retail shops, grocery stores, restaurants, multi-family housing, entertainment and office space.

Alan Stephenson is director of the Phoenix Planning and Development Department. He said the new multi-use development will give the area a much needed economic boost, creating hundreds of jobs while providing housing for up to 2,500 families.

"A place is not just about the retail goods you can purchase," said Stephenson. "Those can come to your front door via Amazon these days. But how do you create a place where people want to hang out?"

City leaders believe that re-creating traditional malls into something of a "must see" destination is critical in today's economic climate.

But not everyone is convinced. "It will look nice and attract a so-called 'nicer' crowd, but I don't think it's a good trade off," said former mall shopper Chester Fasulo. "I think it's going to price some people out - especially the apartments and shopping and restaurants."

The Costco and Phoenix Mesquite Library branch will remain in place.

Demolition is expected to start in May or June.