CHINO VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An encounter between Yavapai County sheriff's deputies and a man in his 50s ended with the man's death late Friday morning.
The deputies responded to a report of a suicidal man in a county area near Chino Valley at about 11 a.m.
Deputies reportedly found the man behind the home. They said he was armed with a handgun.
According to a spokesman for the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the man and one of the deputies fired.
"One of the shots fired by the subject appeared self-inflicted. ... It is unknown if any deputy rounds struck the subject," according to YCSO.
The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety's Officer Involved Shooting Team is handling the investigation.
Chino Valley is a little less than two hours north of Phoenix.
