Empty the shelter: Arizona Humane Society one-day adoption event

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thinking about bringing home a new pet? This is a great weekend to visit the Arizona Humane Society, because on Saturday, adoptions are FREE!
The Arizona Humane Society shelters and foster homes are overflowing with more than 1,200 animals and needs the public's help to clear out their shelters.
All five Arizona Humane Society locations will be offering FREE adoptions on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The one-day adoption event is courtesy of the Bissell Pet Foundation. Cats and dogs of all ages will be up for adoption, all adoption fees waived.
All adoptable pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped and current on all vaccinations.
Those who adopt will also receive "a bag of Hill's Science Diet food and a free follow-up veterinary exam with VCA Animal Hospitals."
Pets available for adoption can be found on the AHS website. Available pets are updated hourly on the website.
Adoptions are first-come, first served. Households are limited to two adoptions.
AHS adoption locations:
- Nina Mason Pulliam Campus for Compassion:
1521 W. Dobbins Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041
- Sunnyslope Campus: 9226 N. 13th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
- PetSmart Mesa: 1733 S. Stapley Drive, Mesa, AZ 85204
- PetSmart Scottsdale: 4380 N. Miller Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
