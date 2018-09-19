(3TV/CBS 5) − The kids are grown up and have left the home, and now it is time to downsize.
There are a ton of things to keep in mind and here are some easy tips as you make the plunge.
The big idea about downsizing is about getting rid of all that extra home and trying to save money in retirement.
First, think about how much or how little yard care you want to do as you age. A huge yard with grass is a lot of work. Do you want to be doing that as you get older, or do you want to be paying someone to take care of it as you are trying to watch spending?
Think about the future. As we age, getting around the home can be harder. Look for home designs that will age with you. A single story house may be a better option than a two-story home in case you need a walker or a wheelchair.
Keep your retirement financial plan in mind. Some people buy a smaller house, but add things to it that do not really save money in the long run. Think about scaling down as you search for a new home. Instead pricey add ons, aim for things that will not cost you too much money. Maybe instead of that expensive marble flooring, you opt for something a bit cheaper like tile.
What about all that stuff? Furniture, kitchenware, gardening equipment. You need to get rid of some of it and in some cases, a lot of it.Think about giving it to your children or selling it. There are companies that specialize in selling your home furnishings. Sometimes less in more in your older years because if means fewer things you need to keep track of and clean.
If you have a ton of picture, think about digitizing them. This is a great space saver. Instead of cluttering your closets with photo albums, try saving your pictures on the cloud or on a hard drive. They still will be very easy to view and you will save space.
Do not be afraid to ask for help. You may have friends and family member who have gone through something similar. Ask around for tip, or local companies that can help you in your quest to slim down! And when you do have to move, make sure to call your kids to get them to help!
