PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Employment and average weekly pay rose in the last year in Maricopa County despite pandemic struggles, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. New data says employment rose 5.4% in Maricopa County from June 2020 to June 2021, compared to the nationwide increase of 6.7%.

While employment rose for Arizonans, average weekly pay increased as well. The average weekly pay for Maricopa County came in at $1,241, a 6.1% increase over the year. Greenlee County was the only Arizona county coming in above the nation average for average weekly pay. Greenlee County recorded a $1,377 average, while the nation average was $1,241.

Three Arizona counties posted weekly pay below $900, including Yavapai, Mohave and La Paz counties. La Paz came in last for all Arizona counties, with a $833 average. For more information or to read full statistics, visit bls.gov.