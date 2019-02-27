PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What's turned into a "he said, she said" battle between Mike Bibby's attorney, the alleged victim’s attorney and Paradise Valley Schools prompted Arizona’s Family to ask if Shadow Mountain High School and its district broke any laws by allowing Bibby to continue coaching.
“They may not be legally liable for allowing him to coach but I can understand why parents would be upset,” said employment attorney Scott Gibson.
Gibson said even though the school said they knew Phoenix police were investigating the allegations from a school teacher against Bibby on Feb. 14, they legally did not have to remove him from campus or coaching.
The school let Bibby coach the boys' basketball team to a championship win on the Feb. 23, then removed him from the coaching position on the Feb. 25 after they said they received the order of protection papers.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Former NBA star Mike Bibby under investigation for sexual abuse in Phoenix]
Gibson said they could have put him on leave if they knew there was an investigation, but it was not required.
“I think if I were a school and that was the circumstance, I would probably rather err on the side of removing him rather than allowing him to go forward,” Gibson said.
But what about a lawsuit? Gibson said the alleged victim may have missed her chance to file anything.
According to the court documents, the alleged assault she described happened on Feb. 22 in 2017. In that case, Gibson said she would have likely been able to file a suit against the school for a hostile work environment. But too much time has passed.
“Because this occurred in 2017, she had to go and report it within a statutory time period, 300 days. And she did not investigate in an appropriate time,” Gibson said.
[RELATED: Superintendent: District didn't know details of allegations against Bibby at first]
And he said a victim has two years to file a lawsuit for sexual assault at the workplace, but that has not happened.
“If she hasn’t filed anything then the statute of limitations has run,” Gibson said.
Arizona’s Family did ask Paradise Valley Schools again why they let Bibby continue to coach knowing there was an investigation, but they still will not comment on that.
However, the superintendent spoke with Arizona’s Family on the phone on Wednesday. He said they scheduled a meeting with the alleged victim on Feb. 13 of this year, but the victim canceled it. However, her attorney told us it was an informal discussion that took place but was not finished. He said the only formal meeting the school has requested was sent in an email Tuesday night for a meeting on Wednesday. That meeting did not happen per the teacher's request.
