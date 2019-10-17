GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A fire at a water treatment plant in Gilbert sent two employees to the hospital.
The fire broke out Thursday morning at the Greenfield Water Reclamation Plant near Queen Creek and Greenfield roads.
When fire crews arrived at the scene, flames were showing at the facility.
Firefighters made what they call "an aggressive attack" and were able to douse the flames, containing the fire to the new construction at the plant.
Crews remained at the scene to mop up and make sure there were no hot spots.
Two employees suffered smoke inhalation and were transported to the hospital as a precaution.
Gilbert fire officials say the fire did not affect operations at the treatment plant.