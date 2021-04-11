TOLLESON (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say an employee dispute in the parking lot of a Fry's Food Store warehouse in Tolleson ended in a shooting. It happened Sunday evening near 99th Avenue and Buckeye Road.
Police say the employees were 18 and 21 years old. One man shot the other man several times, and then took off on foot, according to police.
The suspect is still outstanding. The victim was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
