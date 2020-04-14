KINGMAN, ARIZ., (3TV/CBS5) -- An employee at a Kingman restaurant has been arrested for allegedly throwing hot oil at one of his co-workers and going after another with a knife.
On Monday, April 13, Kingman police responded to a report of an employee at a restaurant attacking other employees. When police arrived, two workers who had been injured had already been transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center.
The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, reportedly threw hot oil on one employee and attacked another with a knife. Police believe the suspect also injured himself by cutting his own throat.
The suspect is 69 years old, according to police. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Both the suspect and one of the employees were later airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment. All three patients are expected to survive.
Police are continuing to work to determine a motive. The name of the restaurant where this occurred has not been released. Criminal charges are still pending.