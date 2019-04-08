PEORIA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters have a tough job, and Valley drivers don't make it any easier.
Capt. Nick Gonzalez of the Peoria Fire-Medical Department said firefighters are continually having to avoid motorists who don't pull over when they see or hear an emergency vehicle.
When you see flashing lights or hear a siren, you're supposed to slow down and pull (safely) to the right -- as far as you can -- and wait until the fire truck, ambulance or police car passes.
[WATCH: Emergency lights, sirens not always enough to get drivers' attention]
It doesn't always happen.
Some vehicles stop in the middle of the road.
Others pull off to the left.
Still others will try and outrun the emergency vehicles.
"A lot of times they think we will turn, get out of the way," said Gonzalez. "They think maybe we are not truly going to emergency, and they keep running from us."
Engineer Mike Selmer said the problem is often related to drivers talking or texting on the phone, or playing their radio too loud.
In an effort to get drivers' attention, the Peoria Fire-Medical Department has installed a device called The Rumbler on some of its new vehicles.
The Rumbler is like a loud stereo system that will send out vibrations to cars in front of them.
According to the manufacturer, The Rumbler produces "penetrating/vibrating low-frequency siren sound waves."
Designed for urban environments, The Rumbler is meant to do more than make drivers hear the siren.
"Low-frequency tones have the distinct advantage of penetrating solid materials allowing vehicle operators and nearby pedestrians to feel the sound waves," explains the Federal Signal website.
"The Rumbler is extremely effective," Selmer said. "When you're coming down the road, or a battalion is coming down the road, I can hear The Rumbler from a mile away, easy."
But even emergency vehicle not equipped with The Rumbler get the right-of-way, and it's on drivers to pay attention to what is happening around them.
In some circumstances, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle could contribute to a citation for aggressive driving.
Here is what the Arizona Driver License Manual says about handling encounters with emergency vehicles (page 32).
Always be alert for emergency vehicles, especially at intersections. When a police car, fire engine, ambulance or other emergency vehicle approaches using a siren, lights or other warning devices, you must yield the right-of-way. Move to the right side of the road and stop until the vehicle has passed.
On a four-lane highway with at least two lanes proceeding in the same direction as the approaching vehicle, proceed with due caution. Yield the right-of-way by making a lane change into a lane not adjacent to that of the emergency vehicle. If changing lanes is not possible or unsafe, proceed with due caution and reduce the speed of your vehicle.
And don't forget the "Move Over Law."
The “Move Over Law” (ARS 28-775) requires motorists to move over one lane to create a safe margin of space when driving by any vehicle with flashing lights pulled to the side of a road or highway. If it’s not safe or possible to move over, motorists must slow down and use caution. This law pertains to all vehicles pulled over with flashing lights, including emergency-response and law enforcement vehicles, tow trucks, highway maintenance vehicles and private vehicles. It applies to all freeways and other multiple lane highways, city roads and streets. Learn more online at MoveOverAZ.org.
Over the weekend, a Phoenix fire truck hit a pickup truck that turned left in front of it as it was heading -- lights and siren on -- to an emergency situation.
A young couple was in that pickup with their 3-month-old son. All three of them died.
Three firefighters were hurt when their truck rolled.
"It's highly possible [my brother, who was driving the pickup,] didn't see the second fire truck and went to make that turn and it was too late," Matthew Wilson said Monday.
[READ MORE: Brother of driver killed in crash with Phoenix fire engine thanks firefighters]
(1) comment
Yes they do, that is why the laws state that they must not go through red lights, make illegal turns, or other such maneuvers unless other vehicles show they are yielding the right of way. I know this to be a fact as I have been trained to be a driver for emergency vehicle. Of course that does not stop people from turning in front of them, which is illegal even for a civilian vehicle.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.